Petrol Price in Pakistan reaches Rs343.10 after another hike

Pakistani authorties increased the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD), for August 26, 2026. A notification shared by Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) said Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) revised the ex-depot prices under the federal government’s revised petroleum pricing mechanism.

The price of petrol has been increased by Rs1.12 per litre, taking its price from Rs341.98 to Rs343.10 per litre. Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel has gone up by Rs1.11 per litre, rising from Rs370.69 to Rs371.80 per litre.

The revised petroleum prices will come into effect from August 26 and will remain applicable until August 27, 2026, according to the Petroleum Division notification.

Consumers will have to pay more for both major petroleum products, adding further pressure to transportation and fuel costs.