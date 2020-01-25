Pakistani forces foil terror bid in Bajaur
09:25 PM | 25 Jan, 2020
PESHAWAR – The country's security forces have foiled a terror bid in Bajaur tribal district by seizing huge quantity of explosives from a vehicle near Bajaur Sports Complex, the Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.
The explosives were recovered during intelligence based operation and a suspected person was arrested in the action.
More details to follow...
