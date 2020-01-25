Pakistani forces foil terror bid in Bajaur
Web Desk
09:25 PM | 25 Jan, 2020
Pakistani forces foil terror bid in Bajaur
Share

PESHAWAR – The country's security forces have foiled a terror bid in Bajaur tribal district by seizing huge quantity of explosives from a vehicle near Bajaur Sports Complex, the Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

The explosives were recovered during intelligence based operation and a suspected person was arrested in the action.

More details to follow...

More From This Category
Inflation, unemployment major challenges for ...
09:24 AM | 27 Jan, 2020
No report of any confirmed coronavirus case in ...
08:40 AM | 27 Jan, 2020
PM Imran to visit Karachi today
11:53 PM | 26 Jan, 2020
Hard times over, country heading towards ...
11:47 PM | 26 Jan, 2020
US consulate Lahore to start visa service; says ...
11:30 PM | 26 Jan, 2020
HEC announces PhD scholarships for US
09:22 PM | 26 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Key nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards
11:46 AM | 26 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr