Brazil cruise past Scotland 3-0 to reach round of 32 as Neymar makes comeback

At the FIFA World Cup 2026, Brazil defeated Scotland 3–0 to qualify for the Round of 32, while star footballer Neymar made his first appearance in the tournament after recovering from injury.

In the match played at Hard Rock Stadium, Brazil displayed an aggressive approach right from the start. In the 7th minute, Vinícius Júnior scored a शानदार goal to give his team an early lead.

In the 22nd minute, Vinícius netted another goal, but it was ruled offside after a video review. Despite this setback, the Brazilian winger remained determined and struck again during first-half stoppage time, making it 2–0.

Brazil maintained their dominance in the second half, and in the 60th minute, Matheus Cunha extended the lead to 3–0. Cunha had also impressed in the previous match and continued his fine form in this game.

A key moment came in the 76th minute when Brazil’s head coach Carlo Ancelotti substituted Cunha with Neymar. The 34-year-old, who suffered a calf injury in May, had missed Brazil’s first two World Cup matches but finally returned to action for the national team.

Brazil maintained their lead until the final whistle, securing a 3–0 victory and advancing to the knockout stage. Vinícius Júnior’s outstanding performance and Neymar’s return further boosted the excitement among Brazilian fans.