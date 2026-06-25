President Zardari signs Finance Bill 2026–27, Budget to take effect July 1

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari has signed the Finance Bill 2026–27 after its approval by Parliament, following which it will be sent to the Printing Corporation for gazette notification.

Sources in the Ministry of Finance said that after the president’s assent, the Finance Bill 2026–27 will be forwarded for official notification, and with the issuance of the gazette, the federal budget for the fiscal year 2026–27 will come into effect from July 1.

According to finance ministry sources, the federal budget, with an estimated outlay of around Rs18.771 trillion, will be formally implemented from July 1, 2026, along with various fiscal measures included in the budget.

Under the Finance Bill, salaries and pensions of government employees have been increased by 7%, while changes in taxes and duties will also take effect from July 1.

Sources further said that the National Assembly Secretariat had sent the bill to the Presidency a day earlier for approval, and President Asif Ali Zardari has now formally endorsed it.

With the enforcement of the Finance Act 2026–27, the federal government will begin implementing development and financial initiatives outlined in the budget to achieve targets for the new fiscal year.