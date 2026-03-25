Pakistan weather update: Met Office forecasts rains, strong winds till March 30

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather alert as heavy rains and strong winds are expected across Pakistan from today until March 30.

The system may affect cities in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir, raising the risk of flash flooding.

In Noshki, heavy rainfall caused local streams and nullahs to overflow. Karachi is also likely to experience rain on March 27–29, with possible hail in some areas.

A warning has been issued for heavy rain, hailstorms, and lightning in Balochistan from tonight through March 25. Similar weather is expected in central and southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pothohar region, and Kashmir on the evening of March 25 and during daytime on March 26.

Authorities have cautioned that hail and windstorms could damage standing crops in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh, while heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding in parts of central and southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

In Islamabad, partly cloudy skies are expected with chances of rain, thunderstorms, and isolated hail in the evening and nighttime hours.

Widespread rain and thunderstorms, along with isolated heavy rainfall and hail, are likely in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Swat, and Dir.

Punjab will experience partly cloudy weather with rain, thunderstorms, and isolated hail in districts such as Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Sialkot, mostly during the evening and night.

In Sindh, partly cloudy conditions will prevail, with chances of rain and thunderstorms in Sukkur, Khairpur, Larkana, Dadu, and Jacobabad.

Balochistan will see partly cloudy skies with rain and thunderstorms in Quetta, Khuzdar, Chaman, Zhob, Gwadar, and other districts, including isolated heavy rainfall and hail.

Kashmir is expected to experience partly cloudy conditions with rain, thunderstorms, and the possibility of hail in the evening and nighttime, while Gilgit-Baltistan is likely to remain dry and partly cloudy.

In response, the Chief Secretary of Sindh has placed all administrative authorities on high alert. Commissioners, deputy commissioners, and assistant commissioners in Karachi have been instructed to remain in the field for the next seven days to monitor conditions.