08:05 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Gen Asim Munir and Gen Sahir Shamshad notified as next COAS, CJCSC
Source: ISPR
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has appointed General Asim Munir as the next Pakistan Army chief and Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC), according to notifications issued by the Ministry of Defence on Friday.

A day earlier, President Arif Alvi signed off on the summary to approve the appointments of both top military officers on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.  

Incumbent CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza is all set to retire on November 26, while COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa will retire on November 29, the notifications from the Ministry of Defence said.

"In exercise of powers conferred by Article 243(4)(b) of the Constitution [...] read with Section 8A of Pakistan Army Act 1952, the president on the advice of the prime minister is pleased to approve the promotion of PA-25031 Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir [...] to the rank of General with immediate effect and his appointment as Chief of the Army Staff for a period of three years with effect from 29th November 2022," a notification read.

Following their appointments, Gen Asim Munir and Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza held meetings with PM Shehbaz and President Alvi when the government officials congratulated them on their their new responsibilities.

