Bilawal distributes free electric scooters to women in Sindh

KARACHI – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the country’s first-ever Free Electric Pink Scooters Scheme, distributing scooters among women in Sindh.

Speaking at the ceremony, he said women’s participation is vital for national progress and announced that the Sindh government would soon launch a Pink Taxi Service to further empower women with safe travel and employment opportunities.

He praised the Transport Department for training women bikers and urged the private sector to join hands with the government under public-private partnerships.