No More TikTok filming on Railway premises after Ban imposed on Photo, Videography

LAHORE – Capturing moments on Railway platforms is now off-limits as officials banned all unauthorized photography and videography.

The decision comes in wake of social media videos showing derailments and detached railway coaches, which triggered intense criticism of the department’s safety standards and operational performance.

According to official notification issued to all railway divisions, entry into stations, platforms, yards, and other railway installations will now be strictly regulated and will require prior permission. Without approval, no individual will be allowed access to railway property.

The notification mentioned railway stations, platforms, and operational yards as “sensitive areas,” amid tightening of internal security protocols.

Under new restrictions, only passengers carrying valid travel tickets or platform tickets will be permitted onto platforms. Access to engines, brake vans, and operational zones has been completely restricted to authorized personnel. Even crossing railway tracks and yards has now been officially declared a punishable offence.

The sweeping ban applies equally to journalists, vloggers, bloggers, content creators, and the general public. Authorities have clearly stated that no recording, filming, or publication of any material from railway premises will be allowed without written authorization. Any violation will result in legal as well as departmental action.

The railway administration has made prior permission mandatory for any activity conducted within its jurisdiction, arguing that the measures are necessary for the protection of national assets and to strengthen security at sensitive locations. The entry of “unrelated individuals” into railway areas has also been completely prohibited.

Pakistan Railways has been under growing scrutiny in recent months following multiple incidents of derailments and technical failures. Videos of such incidents circulating online have fueled public anger and drawn criticism from commuters as well as political opponents, intensifying pressure on the department.

Amid new restrictions, railway officials have yet to reveal clear procedure or timeline for getting permissions, leaving uncertainty over how reporting from railway premises will be regulated going forward.