Relief for Pakistani Solar users as Govt moves to end Licensing Fees for up to 25 kW Systems

ISLAMABAD – As solar adoption grows across Pakistan, the government is reconsidering licensing fees and approval rules for systems up to 25 kW to reduce costs and make it easier for households to switch to clean energy, as grid power cost continues to hike, especially in this summer season.

Ministry of Energy (Power Division) formally launched high-stakes review request with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), seeking reversal of controversial restrictions on small-scale solar users.

Officials said the move has been initiated on the direct instructions of Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Owais Ahmad Khan Leghari.

NEPRA’s recent decision imposing licensing requirements and associated fees on solar power systems up to 25 kilowatts met with strong opposition from Power Division.

The ministry argues that these conditions are not only an “unnecessary financial burden” on consumers but could also significantly slow down the country’s growing adoption of renewable energy technologies, particularly rooftop solar systems in homes and small businesses.

Officials revealed that the Power Division had already warned NEPRA earlier about the potential negative fallout of such restrictions and had formally urged the regulator to realign the policy with previous regulatory frameworks that were more favorable to consumers.

Ministry demanded that approval authority for solar systems up to 25 kW be restored to electricity distribution companies, effectively simplifying the installation process. It has also called for the complete removal of licensing fees, as was practiced under earlier rules.

Government sources said the broader objective behind this push is to rapidly expand household-level solar energy adoption, reduce financial pressure on electricity consumers facing rising energy costs, and strengthen the country’s transition toward renewable and sustainable energy sources.