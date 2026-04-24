NEPRA clarifies licensing rules for solar users in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has addressed recent confusion regarding solar licensing, noting that incorrect information has been circulating.

According to officials, net-billing solar users are required to seek approval from NEPRA. However, connections under 25 kilowatts fall under the authority of distribution companies, while off-grid systems do not require NEPRA authorization.

Under previous regulations, NEPRA only granted approvals for solar connections exceeding 25 kilowatts. For on-grid setups, a one-time fee of PKR 1,000 per kilowatt applies.

The regulator also clarified that no additional taxes have been introduced on solar installations.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Energy has made it mandatory for all users installing solar systems to obtain a NEPRA license.

According to NEPRA sources, users will now be required to obtain a license for electricity generation under the revised system.

Previously, distribution companies were allowed to issue licenses for systems up to 25 kilowatts. Under the amendments introduced by the Power Division, obtaining a NEPRA license has now been made compulsory.

Users will also be required to submit a pay order in NEPRA’s name as a fee, based on their load requirements.

Earlier, free licenses were issued for systems up to 25 kilowatts. However, under the new rules, users will have to pay an additional charge of Rs1,000 per kilowatt.