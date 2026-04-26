‘Your Fate will be like Jawad Ahmad’: Iqrar-ul-Hassan’s Confrontation with FIA officer goes viral

A tense confrontation at the airport put Iqrar-ul-Hassan in spotlight after a video of his heated argument with an FIA official went viral across social media.

In widely circulated clip, the journalist turned politician can be heard speaking sharply to the officer, accusing him of making political remarks while on duty. ‘Your fate will be like singer Jawad Ahmad’s too’, it was the alleged statement from FIA officer which triggered Iqrarul Hassan.

Iqrar challenges the official, saying, “At least show some courage, if you ae follower of Khan, show some bravery. Be a man and stand by what you said.” FIA official responds, “Sir, you are arguing.” But the exchange quickly escalates as Iqrar fires back, “You’re the one arguing. You’re standing here in a uniform paid for by my tax money and speaking against me?”

سابق صحافی اقرار الحسن کی ائیرپورٹ پر لڑائی، 'تمہارا حال بھی جواد احمد جیسا ہوگا' اقرار الحسن، جملہ کسنے والے ایف آئی اے اہلکار سے الجھ پڑے، ویڈیو منظر عام پر آگئی@iqrarulhassan#lahore #IqrarUlHasan #punjabpost pic.twitter.com/fzUCaTb8q7 — Punjab Post (@PunjabPostpk) April 26, 2026

As tensions rise, the officer insists he is merely performing his duty. However, Iqrar rejects the claim, saying the official abused his authority. “You were not doing your duty. Who gave you the right to stand at the immigration counter in uniform and make political comments? Aren’t you ashamed? You should apologize,” he demands.

The situation becomes more contentious when the FIA official denies making any such remarks directly to Iqrar. “Sir, I did not say anything to you,” the officer states. But Iqrar counters firmly, “You said it to your colleague.”

The video since triggered widespread reactions online, with users debating professionalism, freedom of expression, and the conduct of officials in sensitive public spaces like airports.