9-year-old student allegedly dies after torture at Rawalpindi madrasa

RAWALPINDI – A nine-year-old student allegedly died after being subjected to torture at a madrasa in Kallar Syedan, Rawalpindi, while the madrasa’s Quran teacher reportedly fled the scene.

According to police sources, the deceased child was identified as nine-year-old Muhammad Faizan, a resident of Bhakkar who was studying at a madrasa in Nalla Muslimana village of Kallar Syedan.

Police said the child was taken to the district hospital on the pretext of being unwell, and his parents were informed about his condition. However, the child died before his parents could reach the hospital.

The parents took the body to their ancestral village. During the bathing of the body, they allegedly found marks of torture and subsequently contacted the police, following which the body was brought back to Kallar Syedan.

Police took the body into custody and conducted a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, the madrasa’s Quran teacher, identified as Sanaullah, reportedly fled the scene.

Police said further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death is underway.