France to shut Karachi Consulate permanently after 5 Decades of Service

KARACHI – After five decades of diplomatic and consular service, France is set to close its Karachi Consulate General, ending its presence in Pakistan’s economic hub.

The closure, announced by outgoing French Ambassador Nicolas Galey, comes as questions emerge over France’s future diplomatic footprint in Karachi, although cultural and business ties with Pakistan are expected to continue.

Outgoing French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galey said the decision during a farewell event in Karachi on Tuesday, revealing that the mission, established in 1976, would close permanently. The announcement came at a gathering organised by the Board of Management of the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum in collaboration with the Karachi Council of Foreign Relations. The event also marked the departure of French Consul General Alexis Chahtahtinsky.

Galey said the EU nation would not sever its broader ties with Pakistan despite the closure. French engagement will continue through the Alliance Française and the Pakistan-France Business Alliance.

The decision to close the consulate drew disappointment from participants at the farewell gathering. Karachi Council of Foreign Relations Vice Chairman Ikram Sehgal questioned the move, arguing that the city’s expanding economic and geopolitical significance should make it a key destination for deeper French engagement rather than a reduced diplomatic footprint.

Pakistan and France have maintained diplomatic relations since Pakistan’s early years, with France establishing its diplomatic mission in Karachi in 1948. Over the decades, ties have expanded beyond diplomacy into trade, defence, education, culture, archaeology, development and climate cooperation.

Couple of years back, Islamabad and Paris adopted Bilateral Cooperation Roadmap covering areas including commerce, science and technology, education, culture, defence, counter-terrorism, migration and climate change. Relations faced tensions in 2020-21 over France’s position on caricatures and remarks by President Emmanuel Macron, but diplomatic engagement later helped stabilise ties.