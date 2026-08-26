Nine military officers approved for induction into Pakistan’s civil services

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has approved the induction of nine officers from Pakistan’s armed forces into the civil services.

According to official details released by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), the approved induction includes five officers into the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), two into the Police Service of Pakistan, and two into the Foreign Service of Pakistan.

The FPSC said nine candidates from the three armed forces were declared successful after completing the psychological and viva voce stages of the selection process.

Following their successful completion of the required assessments, the officers have been approved for induction into the respective civil service groups.

The nine officers have been inducted through the Competitive Examination 2025, according to the official notification issued by the commission.

The decision covers appointments across the administrative, police and foreign service cadres, with the largest share going to the Pakistan Administrative Service.

The FPSC issued the formal notification containing details of the successful candidates and their induction into the respective services.