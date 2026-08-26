PIMS report reveals how nursery fire spread rapidly, killing newborns

ISLAMABAD – The administration of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has prepared a preliminary report into the tragic fire that broke out in the hospital’s nursery.

According to the report, the fire started after electrical wires sparked in the nursery and intensified within seconds. The presence of oxygen points at each incubator caused the flames to spread rapidly.

The fire generated smoke that entered the infants’ respiratory systems through the oxygen supply pipes. The report said the newborns died due to oxygen disruption and burn injuries.

Two doctors and two nurses on duty immediately launched rescue efforts, while security personnel also reached the scene and began evacuating the infants.

According to the report, a powerful explosion occurred at 6:39am, causing ceilings to collapse. The duty staff rescued one newborn from the nursery and four newborns and three mothers from an adjacent room.

Staff also evacuated 73 patients receiving treatment in the gynaecology ward on the same floor to a safe location within minutes.

The PIMS administration said all 35 available fire extinguishers were used to control the blaze, while all emergency exits were open and operational.

It said transparent investigations into the fire were underway at various forums and that the administration was awaiting their findings.

The hospital administration expressed deep sorrow and condolences to the families of the deceased newborns, saying every human life is precious and every newborn represents hope and the future.

PIMS also praised the doctors, nurses, other staff members and emergency responders who took part in the rescue operation.