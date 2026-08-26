President, PM urge Pakistanis to follow Prophet’s teachings on Eid Miladun Nabi

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have extended greetings to Muslims in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of the Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH), urging people to draw guidance from the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In his message, President Zardari described the birth of the Prophet as a moment that brought humanity guidance based on faith, justice, mercy and moral values. He said the Prophet’s teachings transformed society by replacing ignorance with knowledge, injustice with fairness, and social divisions with brotherhood and equality.

The president emphasized that the Seerat of the Prophet provides guidance for building a society based on justice, compassion, responsibility, piety and respect for human dignity. He also highlighted the rights of vulnerable members of society, including orphans, the poor and those in need.

Zardari called on young people to take inspiration from the Prophet’s ﷺ life by pursuing knowledge, developing strong character, working hard and serving humanity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated Muslims on the blessed occasion, saying the Prophet presented a comprehensive way of life founded on faith, knowledge, morality and justice.

He said this year’s national observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is being held under the theme “Protection, Formation and Character-Building of the New Generation in the Light of Seerat-un-Nabi.”

The prime minister stressed the importance of instilling honesty, integrity, hard work, discipline, respect for the law and a sense of responsibility among young people.

Shehbaz said the teachings of the Prophet offer guidance in addressing contemporary economic, social and moral challenges. He also called for unity, inter-sectarian harmony and respect among different faiths.

The prime minister urged the nation to make the Prophet’s teachings part of individual conduct and collective life and to contribute toward building a peaceful, prosperous and welfare-oriented Pakistan.