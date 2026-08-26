At least 15 children die in fire at Islamabad’s PIMS Hospital

ISLAMABAD – A fire at the nursery of Islamabad’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital has claimed the lives of 15 newborns on Wednesday.

According to rescue officials, the fire has been brought under control and cooling operations are underway. Rescue sources said the blaze reportedly started after an air-conditioning compressor exploded in the nursery.

Hospital officials said 16 babies were present in the nursery when the fire broke out. A lady doctor was able to rescue one child, while the remaining infants were reported dead.

The district administration said the fire erupted on the third floor of the hospital’s Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Ward. Rescue teams responded immediately, with six fire brigade vehicles and four ambulances taking part in the emergency operation.

The administration said an inquiry committee headed by the additional deputy commissioner has been formed to determine the cause of the fire.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and directed authorities to conduct an immediate investigation. He also said strict action would be taken against those found responsible.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has also expressed grief over the deaths of children in a fire at the nursery of PIMS.

Kundi described the deaths of innocent newborns as an extremely tragic and unbearable incident, and extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the grieving parents and families.

Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal said the fire at the PIMS nursery was a tragic incident and that an investigation was underway.

In a statement, Kamal confirmed that 14 children had died in the PIMS ward. He said hospital staff had been present on duty despite the holiday and added that the electricity supply was cut off after the fire broke out in the nursery.

The minister said relevant authorities were in contact with the parents of the affected children. He added that the Director General Health and PIMS secretary were present at the hospital, while the hospital’s Executive Director was also in contact with him.

Kamal said he was travelling from Karachi to Islamabad following the incident.