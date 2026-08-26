What Caused Deadly Fire at PIMS Gynae Ward that killed 14 Babies?

ISLAMABAD — PIMS nursery tragedy sent shockwaves across Pakistan, with preliminary investigation pointing to exploding nebulizer attached to an incubator as the trigger for the deadly fire that claimed the lives of 15 newborn babies.

The initial findings opposed first account of the incident. While rescue officials had said the blaze began at around 6:45am after an air-conditioner compressor exploded, the hospital administration’s preliminary report ruled out both an AC compressor blast and an electrical short circuit.

According to the report, a nebulizer connected to an incubator exploded, causing the oxygen supply to ignite almost instantly. Although the fire was initially limited, the presence of oxygen reportedly allowed the flames to spread rapidly through the nursery.

The situation became even more deadly as thick smoke engulfed the nursery. Investigators said the smoke entered the infants’ respiratory systems through the piping system, while the interruption of oxygen supply during the emergency was identified as another major factor behind the deaths.

There were 16 newborns inside the nursery when the fire erupted. Despite rescue efforts, only one baby survived, while 15 infants lost their lives in the devastating incident. The tragedy has triggered a strong government response, with Federal Health Secretary Aslam Ghori suspended following the deaths.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also ordered a high-level investigation headed by former Interior Secretary Shahid Khan to establish exactly what went wrong and determine responsibility.

PIMS Safety claims under scrutiny

The tragedy also exposed conflicting accounts over PIMS’ emergency preparedness. PIMS Executive Director Rana Imran Sikandar has maintained that the hospital had an adequate fire-safety system and that staff made every possible effort to rescue the newborns.

However, the CDA Fire Brigade report has raised serious questions over the hospital’s fire-safety arrangements, adding another layer of concern to an already devastating incident.

With the preliminary investigation now pointing toward an oxygen-related ignition rather than an electrical fault or AC compressor blast, questions are mounting over the condition of the nursery’s equipment, oxygen systems and emergency response procedures—and whether the deaths of 15 newborns could have been prevented.