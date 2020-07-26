Naya Pakistan Housing initiative to kickstart economy & create jobs, says Shibli Faraz
Share
ISLAMABAD - Minister for information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said that first time ever a massive construction project, Naya Pakistan Housing initiative was unleashed by the government to enable affordable housing and facilitate construction industry through different incentives.
In a tweet today (Sunday), the minister said this initiative will also kickstart economy and create jobs.
First time ever a massive construction project , Naya Pakistan Housing initiative,unleashed by the government to enable affordable housing & facilitate construction industry through different incentives.This initiative will also kickstart economy & create jobs.— Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) July 26, 2020
- Rain claims five lives in Karachi, floods roads, localities09:39 AM | 27 Jul, 2020
- ATC resumes hearing in Judge video leak scandal case on Monday11:17 PM | 26 Jul, 2020
- Sindh ASI demoted to constable after his photograph goes viral10:43 PM | 26 Jul, 2020
-
- Coronavirus cases top 16 million worldwide, deaths exceed 644,00010:02 PM | 26 Jul, 2020
- Top 5 Pakistani bridal designers that won’t rip off your pockets07:49 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
- 'Thank you for the overwhelming response on Soneya'04:51 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
- Engin Altan doppelganger found in Pakistan04:31 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020