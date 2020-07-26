Naya Pakistan Housing initiative to kickstart economy & create jobs, says Shibli Faraz

02:10 PM | 26 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Minister for information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said that first time ever a massive construction project, Naya Pakistan Housing initiative was unleashed by the government to enable affordable housing and facilitate construction industry through different incentives.

In a tweet today (Sunday), the minister said this initiative will also kickstart economy and create jobs.

