Ashura 2026: Mobile Phone Services remain partially suspended in THESE Punjab Districts

LAHORE – Security measures have been tightened across Punjab ahead of Youm-e-Ashura, with authorities announcing partial suspension of mobile phone services in 24 districts to ensure law and order during Muharram processions and religious gatherings.

According to official notification, the suspension will be enforced only in sensitive areas hosting Ashura processions and majalis, while mobile services will remain fully operational in all other locations.

The affected districts include Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Narowal, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Chiniot, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan.

The notification clarified that Lahore and all remaining districts of Punjab will continue to have uninterrupted mobile services throughout the day.

Authorities said the partial suspension will remain in effect until 10:00 PM at procession routes and majalis venues, describing the measure as part of a broader security plan aimed at safeguarding mourners and maintaining peace during Ashura observances.

Officials said the temporary restrictions are limited to designated sensitive locations and have been implemented as a precautionary step to strengthen security arrangements across the region.