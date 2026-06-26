Ashura being observed across Pakistan with mourning processions under tight security

KARACHI – Pakistan is observing Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), and the martyrs of Karbala.

Mourning processions and religious gatherings are being held in cities and towns across the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Peshawar, and Quetta.

Authorities have implemented strict security measures to ensure the peaceful conduct of Ashura events. Roads along procession routes have been closed to unnecessary traffic, while additional checkpoints have been established.

In sensitive areas, mobile phone and internet services have been partially suspended, and restrictions under Section 144 have been enforced, including a ban on the public display of weapons.

Religious gatherings and mourning assemblies are taking place nationwide, where scholars are highlighting the message of sacrifice, patience, and steadfastness demonstrated by Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala.

Law enforcement agencies have deployed heavy police and security personnel across major cities. According to the Inspector General of Punjab, more than 100,000 officers and personnel have been assigned to provide security for processions and religious gatherings throughout the province.

In Karachi, the main Ashura procession began from Nishtar Park and will conclude at Hussainia Iraniyan Imambargah in Kharadar after passing through its traditional route. In Lahore, the central procession featuring the symbolic Zuljanah departed from Nisar Haveli and is proceeding along its customary route before concluding at Karbala Gamay Shah. Thousands of mourners are participating in the procession.

In Rawalpindi, the central procession is scheduled to begin from Imambargah Ashiq Hussain and conclude at its designated destination after following the traditional route.

Peshawar is hosting multiple Ashura processions, with the first departing from Imambargah Agha Syed Ali Raza Shah, followed by 12 additional mourning processions under strict security arrangements.

In Quetta, the main Ashura procession is set to begin from Imambargah Hussaini Sadat on Alamdar Road in the morning and continue until after sunset. The procession includes 35 groups carrying symbolic Zuljanah, standards, and tazias, while volunteers have established water distribution points, refreshment stalls, and emergency assistance camps along the route.

Authorities have also imposed restrictions on motorcycle pillion riding in various parts of the country as part of security arrangements aimed at maintaining public order during Ashura observances.

Following the conclusion of the processions, Sham-e-Ghariban gatherings will be held, during which speakers will recount the events that followed the tragedy of Karbala before mourners conclude the day’s commemorations.

The prime minister, president, interior minister, provincial chief ministers, and police chiefs have directed authorities to maintain law and order and ensure strict monitoring of all Ashura processions.