King Charles becomes first monarch to publicly disclose personal tax record

King Charles has become the first serving British monarch to publicly reveal details of his personal tax contributions, as the Royal Household responded to questions surrounding royal finances and property arrangements.

According to palace officials, the King has paid more than $41 million in personal taxes since taking the throne in 2022. The disclosure comes amid public discussion over reports related to royal properties and financial matters.

In another major update, King Charles and Queen Camilla are not expected to move into Buckingham Palace after its extensive renovation project, which is being funded by taxpayers. Instead, the royal couple will continue to use Clarence House as their main residence.

Officials said Buckingham Palace will continue to serve as the central workplace for the monarchy, hosting official engagements including meetings, ceremonies, state occasions, receptions, and other important events.

Meanwhile, Prince William has also released details about financial plans linked to the Duchy of Cornwall. The report highlighted a long-term strategy involving major investment in housing projects, environmental programmes, and community initiatives across several regions.

The Prince of Wales also revealed that income from Dartmoor Prison, which provides annual rental revenue to the Duchy, will be directed toward supporting local communities.