Another Pakistani citizen killed in Abu Dhabi after missile interception fallout

ABU DHABI – United Arab Emirates and other Gulf nations continue to face bore to brunt of Iran-US war and another missile interception over Abu Dhabi quickly turned tragic when falling debris struck civilians below, killing two people including a Pakistani national.

Besides death of fourth Pakistani so far far, it also injured three others as situation remained tense despite negotiations of several countries.

Detaills shared by Abu Dhabi Media Office reveal victims were citizens of Pakistan and India. The fatal incident occurred when fragments from a destroyed ballistic missile fell into a populated area, turning what was meant to be a defensive success into a heartbreaking loss of life.

The chaos didn’t end there. Three more individuals from UAE, Jordan, and India were caught in the aftermath, suffering injuries ranging from moderate to critical. Emergency services rushed to the scene as authorities scrambled to contain the situation.

Officials have urged residents to stay calm but vigilant, warning against the spread of rumours and stressing that only verified, official updates should be trusted.

Behind the scenes, the scale of the threat was staggering. The UAE Ministry of Defence revealed that air defence systems intercepted 15 ballistic missiles and 11 drones launched from Iran, preventing what could have been a far more catastrophic attack.

While the interception showcased the country’s defensive capabilities, the deadly fallout has cast a grim shadow, raising urgent concerns about civilian safety even when threats are neutralized in the sky.