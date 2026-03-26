Schools in Punjab to reopen on This Date: Official announcement

LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced that all educational institutions across the province will reopen on April 1.

In a statement, the minister clarified that schools in Punjab will remain closed for holidays until March 31 and will resume operations the following day.

Rana Sikandar Hayat also denied circulating rumors about an extension of school holidays, urging parents not to pay attention to fake news.

Earlier this month on March 9, the Punjab government announced a temporary closure of all educational institutions in response to economic pressures triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The decision, implemented under the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, comes as petroleum prices surge due to disruptions in global fuel supply chains.

All schools, colleges, and universities in the province will remain closed from March 10 to March 31. Institutions are permitted to continue online classes, and scheduled examinations will proceed as planned.

This move follows global concerns over fuel shortages, with Pakistan, like other countries, affected by the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for international fuel shipments.