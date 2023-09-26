Lahore weather update today

The Met Office predicted hot and dry weather in parts of the country including Lahore during the next 24 hours.

Lahore Rain Update

Amid the sunny weather, there are no chances of rain in Lahore in the next 24 hours.

Lahore Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 35°C. Winds blew at 1km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 7 which is high, with visibility around 5km.

Lahore Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 173, which is unhealthy.

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Synoptic Situation

A shallow westerly wave is still prevailing over northern parts of the country and likely to move eastwards during next 24 hours.

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night.