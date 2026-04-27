Earthquake hits Islamabad, Punjab and KP

ISLAMABAD – A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other parts of Pakistan on Monday leaving people panic.

Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Swat, Bunair, Chitral, Nowshera, and Sawabi, as well as in Battagram, Mansehra, Haripur, and Abbottabad. The quake prompted widespread panic, with many people rushing out of homes and offices while reciting prayers.

According to the seismological center, the earthquake originated near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border at a depth of 170 kilometers.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation for potential aftershocks.

More to follow…