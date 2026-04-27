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Earthquake hits Islamabad, Punjab and KP

By Our Correspondent
11:56 am | Apr 27, 2026
Earthquake Hits Swat And Surrounding Areas Of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD – A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other parts of Pakistan on Monday leaving people panic.

Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Swat, Bunair, Chitral, Nowshera, and Sawabi, as well as in Battagram, Mansehra, Haripur, and Abbottabad. The quake prompted widespread panic, with many people rushing out of homes and offices while reciting prayers.

According to the seismological center, the earthquake originated near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border at a depth of 170 kilometers.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation for potential aftershocks.

More to follow…

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