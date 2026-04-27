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Lahore Weather Update: Temperature hits 41°C but relief expected this week

By News Desk
2:48 pm | Apr 27, 2026
Lahore Weather Update Temperature Hits 41c But Relief Expected This Week

LAHORE – Heatwave continues to grip Punjab capital as temperatures steadily rise, bringing increasingly harsh and uncomfortable weather conditions for residents.

The current temperature has been recorded at 40°C, with forecasts indicating that it may climb as high as 41°C. The minimum temperature is expected to remain around 27°C, meaning that even nighttime hours will not bring significant relief from the heat.

Lahore weather

Lahore Weather Update Temperature Hits 41c But Relief Expected This Week

As of Monday, continental air is currently affecting most parts of the country, keeping the overall weather hot and dry. A weak westerly weather system is expected to enter the western and central regions later today, in the evening or night.

Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary outdoor movement, stay hydrated, and take precautionary measures, especially between midday and late afternoon when heat intensity is at its highest.

Despite the ongoing heatwave, there is a silver lining in the forecast. The Meteorological Department has indicated a possibility of rain in the coming days, which could bring much-needed relief and help lower the rising temperatures across the region.

Met Office issues alert for heatwave in Lahore

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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