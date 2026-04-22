Met Office issues alert for heatwave in Lahore

LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for Lahore as temperatures continue to rise.

The city recorded a temperature of 38°C, with the “feels like” temperature expected to reach 41°C.

Meteorologists have warned that no rainfall is expected, skies remain clear, and the UV index is at dangerous levels.

Citizens are advised to take precautions between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and to avoid exposure to sunlight from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, unannounced power outages of six to eight hours continue across the city, affecting both central and suburban areas. However, the Power Division reported improvements during peak hours, with last night’s peak electricity supply increasing to 5,125 MW due to enhanced water release from dams.