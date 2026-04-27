Water, Farming, Tea Industries in focus as Pakistan, China ink MoUs during Zardari Visit

BEIJING – President Asif Ali Zardari’s visit to China started fresh wave of cooperation between Islamabad and Beijing. In Chinese city of Changsha, both sides came together to sign three key agreements aimed at addressing some of Pakistan’s most pressing challenges.

Pakistan and China Ink 3 Game-Changing Deals in Landmark CPEC Expansion Push!

These sweeping agreements focus on transforming Pakistan’s water security, revolutionizing agriculture, and revitalizing the tea industry—signaling what officials are calling a shift toward the second phase of CPEC: livelihoods and technology transfer. A historic agreement was signed between the Sindh Local Government Department and Lushen Environmental Technology Group.

Under this deal, state-of-the-art seawater desalination plants will be installed in coastal cities, including Karachi, aiming to tackle the city’s long-standing and severe water crisis. The agreement was signed by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Chinese Chairman You Hui.

Officials said this could become a game-changing solution for millions facing daily water shortages, with Chinese advanced technology bringing hope for a sustainable future. A second MoU was signed between the Sindh Local Government Department and Long Ping High-Tech Information Company.

This ambitious partnership aims to introduce cutting-edge agricultural technologies across Sindh, with Chinese experts helping to boost productivity and modernize farming practices.

The third agreement targets Pakistan’s tea sector and was signed between Muske and Faimati Trading Company, Hunan Tea Group, and Jialong International Technology.

Pakistan was represented by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, while Chinese representatives Zhu Chongwang and Hao Jialong signed on behalf of their organizations.

Karachi alone suffers from millions of gallons of daily water shortage, and past solutions have failed. However, desalination technology from China is now being described as a cost-effective and sustainable breakthrough.