Govt pursuing 'Made in Pakistan' policy, to promote export-led industry: PM Imran 

ISLAMABAD – in a bid to enhance country's exports both in goods as well as services, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that government is committed to extend all possible facilities to the exporters.

Talking to a delegation of leading exporters from various sectors in the federal capital, the premier emphasized the need for greater focus on capitalizing country's potential in services related exports.

Imran Khan expressed satisfaction that Pakistan's economy is moving in the right direction and constantly showing growth in exports after a global slump caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the government is vigorously pursuing 'Made in Pakistan' policy, to promote export-led industrialization in the country.