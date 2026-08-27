Kuwaiti defence delegation meets Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ

RAWALPINDI – A high-level Kuwaiti defence delegation, led by Minister of Defence Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Saleem Al-Sabah, met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The delegation included Kuwait Armed Forces Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Khalid Darj Saad Al-Shriaan, said ISPR.

According to ISPR, the meeting covered matters of mutual interest, regional security and bilateral defence cooperation between Pakistan and Kuwait.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening institutional ties and broadening mutually beneficial defence cooperation between the two countries.

The Kuwaiti delegation also praised the professionalism and operational capabilities of the Pakistan Armed Forces, as well as their contributions to regional peace and stability, ISPR said.

The meeting reaffirmed the two countries’ resolve to further strengthen their longstanding relations and develop them into a durable and mutually beneficial defence partnership aimed at promoting regional security and stability.