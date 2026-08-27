Pakistan, UK agree to establish formal mechanism for foreign ministry talks

LONDON – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held delegation-level talks with British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband in London during his official visit to the United Kingdom, according to an official statement.

The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of Pakistan-UK bilateral relations and agreed to establish a structured mechanism for formal consultations between their foreign ministries.

The mechanism will cover various areas of cooperation, with both sides agreeing to regularly assess progress in key sectors and strengthen coordination on matters of mutual interest.

Dar and Miliband also exchanged views on major regional and international developments, including the evolving situation in the Middle East.

Dar briefed his British counterpart on Pakistan’s diplomatic and mediation efforts in the region and the progress made through these engagements. Miliband appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role and facilitation efforts in promoting dialogue, diplomacy and stability in the Middle East.

The discussions also covered developments related to the Indus Waters Treaty and the regional security situation.

Dar highlighted what Pakistan described as India’s continued violations of its international obligations and stressed the need for all parties to uphold international law and treaty commitments.

The deputy prime minister also voiced serious concern over terrorist threats emanating from Afghan soil, saying militant groups operating from Afghanistan posed a threat to Pakistan’s peace and security.

Both sides emphasised the importance of sustained engagement to promote peace, stability and cooperation in the region and beyond.

The two ministers also acknowledged the significant role of the Pakistani diaspora in strengthening longstanding relations and people-to-people ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.