PIMS Hospital stops accepting new maternity cases after nursery fire

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) administration has stopped accepting new maternity cases, citing limited capacity following damage to the hospital’s nursery.

PIMS Executive Director Rana Imran Sikandar confirmed to Geo News that the hospital was no longer taking new maternity cases.

He said the hospital could not accommodate more patients than its available capacity, adding that this was the reason for turning away new cases.

According to the executive director, 15 beds in the children’s nursery were completely destroyed, reducing its total capacity from 50 beds to 35.

He said babies and patients would be shifted to other hospitals in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Sikandar added that letters had been sent to other hospitals regarding the transfers, while some babies had already been moved to Polyclinic.