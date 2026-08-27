Security forces kill 11 terrorists in KP, Balochistan operations

ISLAMABAD – Security forces have killed 11 terrorists in intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The operations were conducted in South Waziristan, Bannu and Khuzdar as part of ongoing efforts against terror outfits.

In Bannu, two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from them, while security forces also destroyed a militant hideout containing explosives.

Five terrorists were killed in an operation South Waziristan, following intelligence about their presence in the area. Security forces detected the militants’ movement and carried out an effective operation.

Meanwhile, four terrorists were killed in an operation against Fitna al-Hindustan in Sasol, Khuzdar, Balochistan. Security forces targeted the militants with the assistance of quadcopters, according to security sources.

The operations were conducted while ensuring the safety of local residents and minimizing risks to civilian life and property.

The latest operations come five days after security forces and police killed 49 militants in separate successful operations across KP and Balochistan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said those operations were aimed at disrupting militant networks and thwarting attempts to undermine peace and stability in the country.

A huge cache of explosives, IED detonating remotes, weapons, ammunition and motorcycles was also recovered during those operations.