Two arrested in Sargodha for raping minor siblings, uploading video on dark web

SARGODHA – Police in Sargodha have arrested two individuals accused of raping two minor siblings – a brother and sister – and recording a video of the alleged incident.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the suspects allegedly uploaded the video involving the children to a dark web website.

Sargodha District Police Officer said the two children have undergone a medical examination. The officer added that the allegations will be assessed after the medical report is received.

Police have initiated legal proceedings against the suspects, while further investigation into the case is underway.

Earlier this month, the body of five-year-old Ayat Noor was recovered from a well at a warehouse on University Road after 2 weeks search that started when the child left her home to play and never returned.

Police said the girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered before her body was thrown into the well. Three suspects were detained during the intensive search operation. One of them allegedly confessed before a judge to sexually assaulting the child.

Two of the suspects are currently in jail, while the third remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

Authorities have not yet released further details on the motive or the exact timeline of events. The case has drawn significant local attention amid growing concerns over child safety in the area.

Pakistan witnessed several tragic cases of young children being abducted, sexually assaulted or raped, and murdered. In June, a three-year-old girl in Karachi’s Quaidabad was found dead in a gunny bag near her home after going out to play, with post-mortem results indicating violent rape.

In July, a six-year-old boy in Karachi was raped and murdered by a neighbour who confessed and disposed of the body by throwing it from a building.