Foreign Office clears the air amid reports of UAE visa ban on Pakistanis

Web Desk 12:49 PM | 27 Dec, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Social media sites were flooded with posts with unofficial posters confirming the ban on UAE tourist visas for Pakistanis born in certain cities.

As rumors were rife, some local media outlets also reported the ban without confirming the details from the immigration office. The unverified reports left Pakistani in anguish as UAE’s popularity surges among people from South Asian country who are seeking jobs.

Amid these reports, the Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson clarified that the UAE has not blacklisted or banned the issuance of visas to Pakistanis belonging to specific cities.

MoFA Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said we have seen the reports and this is to clarify that no such ban is in place by Gulf authorities for the issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens.

Lately, the Consulate General of the UAE Karachi also confirmed that no such restriction has been imposed.

Has UAE restricted visit visa for citizens from these Pakistani cities?

Pakistani consulate in Dubai earlier announced that Pakistanis visiting Dubai should have a valid work visa, 5,000 dirhams, and a return ticket with them while travelling to the Gulf nation. This was announced after a large number of Pakistanis were deported from the UAE for having dummy return tickets and other travel documents-related issues. 

