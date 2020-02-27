PM Imran returns home after day-long visit to Qatar
Associated Press of Pakistan
08:36 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
PM Imran returns home after day-long visit to Qatar
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday returned home after completing day-long visit of Qatar which focused at strengthening the bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on regional developments.

During the visit, the prime minister met Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at Amiri Diwan of Qatar. The visit was part of regular exchange of high level visits between the two countries, a PM Office press release said.

This is the second visit of the prime minister to Qatar after taking office. The Qatari Amir had visited Pakistan in June 2019, which resulted in strengthening bilateral collaboration in diverse areas.

Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close and cordial ties based on mutual trust and understanding. The bilateral relationship is broad-based and multifaceted, covering diverse fields including political, trade, commercial, defence, people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges.

