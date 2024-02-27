Pakistan announces Rs7.05 per unit hike in power tariff under fuel adjustment charges

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s outgoing government announced a massive increase in the electricity base rate in what is said to be another ‘electric shock’ for inflation hit masses.

As people in crisis-hit Pakistan are bearing brunt of record prices, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority jacked up price of electricity by Rs7.05 in a late-night decision in lieu of fuel adjustment charges for the month of January.

The additional amount that will further burden the masses will be effective in March 2024 – the month of Ramadan. The price surge will not be applicable to lifeline consumers and K-electric consumers.

The latest move by NEPRA will put an additional burden of Rs66 billion on power consumers.

Electricity prices in Pakistan are influenced by fuel prices and various other factors. These prices also play a significant role in driving inflation by raising production costs for industries.