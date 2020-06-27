India trying to distract attention of its people by expelling Pakistani diplomats after battering in Ladakh: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that India is trying to distract the attention of its people by expelling Pakistani diplomats after Indian forces got a battering at the hands of Chinese troops at their disputed Himalayan border.

In an interview, with a foreign news agency he said Pakistan is concerned about the tension after the June 15 clash in the Ladakh region, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Indian have no answers for the battering they got in Ladakh, so to quell the domestic dissent, they want to refocus.

He also denounced India's announcement for expelling half the staff in Pakistan's High Commission in New Delhi over spying and termed these allegations as baseless.