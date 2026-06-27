Lahore weather update today: Check maximum temperature forecast

LAHORE – Hot and dry weather has returned across Punjab, including the provincial capital Lahore, with temperatures rising and citizens advised to take precautionary measures.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said the sun remained intense from morning, while daytime temperatures reached around 37 degrees Celsius.

In Lahore, the minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, with the maximum expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius.

The weather department said there is currently no strong rain-producing system affecting Lahore or other parts of Punjab. However, local cloud development in some areas may lead to partly cloudy conditions and chances of light rain in isolated locations.

The Met Office said a new weather system is expected to enter Pakistan on July 2, which may bring rainfall to several districts of Punjab, including Lahore.

Officials said the arrival of the new system could improve weather conditions and help reduce the intensity of the ongoing heat.