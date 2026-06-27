New Picture of Jailed Imran Khan goes viral – but is it real?

A purported “new” picture claiming to show jailed PTI founder Imran Khan has gone viral on social media, triggering a wave of excitement among his supporters.

Since Khan has remained behind bars and is rarely seen in public, the image quickly gained traction and was widely shared as an authentic courtroom photograph.

The viral picture shows a man, alleged to be Imran Khan, standing inside a courtroom with his hands clasped in front of him while wearing a dark blue T-shirt. A judge is visible in the background, apparently reviewing documents, with stacks of case files placed on courtroom desks. The slightly blurred, tilted image gives the impression that it was secretly captured from the public gallery using a mobile phone.

However, the image is completely fake.

🚨 NEW PICTURE OF 🇵🇰 IMRAN KHAN. VIA – SOCIAL MEDIA. pic.twitter.com/AdxaXeRMBO — Asad Nasir (@asadnasir2000) June 27, 2026

A closer examination reveals multiple signs that it was generated using artificial intelligence. The most obvious giveaway is the courtroom emblem displayed behind the judge, which belongs to an Indian court, not a Pakistani one. This alone undermines the claim that the image was taken during Imran Khan’s court appearance in Pakistan.

Social media users also spotted AI-generated glitches in the image, including an unnatural distortion of the person’s thumb, one of the common blunders by AI image-generation tools. These visual glitches further confirm that the viral photograph is FAKE.

The image is yet another example of AI-generated content being circulated online to mislead users. People are advised to verify viral claims through credible sources before sharing such content.