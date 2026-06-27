Punjab Ordinance criminalising under-18 marriages challenged in top Islamic court

ISLAMABAD – The Punjab Child Marriage Restraint Ordinance 2026, which declares marriage under the age of 18 a criminal offence, has been challenged in the Federal Shariat Court.

The petition was filed by Mufti Muhammad Aslam through his lawyer, naming the governor of Punjab through the relevant secretary and other concerned authorities as respondents.

The petitioner argued that certain provisions of the ordinance, including Section 2-D, Section 3 and other related clauses, are against the Constitution and Islamic principles. The petition stated that declaring marriage below the age of 18 as a criminal act conflicts with Islamic law.

According to the petition, while the state has the authority to legislate for administrative matters and maintaining order, it cannot interfere in matters related to religious law.

The petitioner requested the Federal Shariat Court to declare provisions of the Punjab Child Marriage Restraint Ordinance 2026, including sections 2-C and 2-D, invalid. The petition also sought a suspension of the ordinance’s implementation until the court reaches a final decision.