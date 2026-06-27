Security forces eliminate eight terrorists in Balochistan operations

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed eight terrorists in two high-tempo intelligence driven operations in Kharan and Mastung districts of Balochistan, as part of relentless counter terrorism campaign aimed at “eliminating Indian Proxies, Fitna Al Hindustan”.

On 25 June 2026, on intelligence leads movement of a group of terrorists was picked up by the security forces in Kharan District of Balochistan. As a result of precise and skillful engagement, three terrorist belonging to Indian proxy were killed while several were injured, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release on Saturday.

In another engagement on 26 June 2026, a pre-emptive intelligence based operation was conducted in Mastung District of Balochistan against the possible presence of suicide bomber.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorist location and after an intense fire exchange, five terrorists including a suicide bomber were successfully neutralised.

Weapons, ammunition, improvised explosive devices and motorbikes used by these terrorists were also recovered.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area.

Relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.