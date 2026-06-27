When will Monsoon 2026 start in Pakistan? Check Met Office Update

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is set to welcome the monsoon season from July 1, with the Meteorological Department forecasting widespread rainfall across the country’s northern regions. However, the outlook is far less encouraging for Sindh and Karachi, where residents may have to wait longer for relief.

Meteorological Department spokesperson Anjum Nazir aid the first monsoon system is expected to enter Pakistan through northeastern Punjab and Kashmir, bringing rain to the northern areas and northeastern Punjab from the beginning of July.

Sindh remains outside the path of the initial monsoon system, with officials saying no significant rainfall is expected in the province until at least July 5.

While a low-pressure system developing over the Bay of Bengal could eventually trigger rain in Karachi and other parts of Sindh, weather experts warn that the province is likely to experience below-normal rainfall throughout this year’s monsoon season.

The weak monsoon trend is not limited to Pakistan. According to the Meteorological Department, India has also recorded 43% below-average rainfall during June, raising concerns over the overall strength of the regional monsoon.

With northern Pakistan bracing for showers and Sindh facing the prospect of a delayed and weaker monsoon, attention now turns to whether upcoming weather systems can reverse the dry outlook for the country’s southern regions.