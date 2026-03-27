Canada opens Express Entry for Pakistanis; Who can Apply and How to Qualify

ISLAMABAD – For years, many skilled professionals in Pakistan planned going to Canada to work and now Ottawa opened its Express Entry program for Pakistani applicants to apply for permanent residency.

With targeted categories, a 60-day application window, and a clear ranking system, this is a golden opportunity for professionals to turn their ambitions into reality.

Pakistanis now have a golden chance to secure permanent residency in Canada through its highly sought-after Express Entry immigration system.

Canada has introduced category-based selection rounds, a strategic move aimed at attracting talent with specific skills and expertise. These categories focus on key factors such as language proficiency, professional experience, and educational qualifications, giving qualified candidates a clearer pathway to success.

Canadian government is seeking a wide range of professionals, including doctors, researchers, senior managers with Canadian work experience, French-speaking applicants, and experts in healthcare and social services. In addition, skilled tradespeople, educators, STEM specialists, and workers in the transport sector are also in high demand.

What makes this opportunity even more appealing is that the Canadian government announces its targeted categories in advance. This allows applicants to prepare thoroughly and align their profiles with the required criteria before the selection rounds begin.

To be eligible, candidates must first meet the general requirements of the Express Entry system and then qualify under one of the specified categories. Once the application pool opens, candidates are ranked based on their profiles, and only the highest-ranking individuals receive invitations to apply for permanent residency.

However, the clock starts ticking as soon as an invitation is issued, successful candidates have just 60 days to submit their complete application.

The application fee for permanent residency has been set at 575 Canadian dollars, making this life-changing opportunity both competitive and time-sensitive.