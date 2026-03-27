Pcb Head Coach Mike Hesson Goes Under The Knife In Lahore

KARACHI – Pakistan cricket team head coach Mike Hesson underwent surgery at local hospital in Lahore.

Hesson, who had been suffering from a lump in his back, opted for treatment in Lahore rather than traveling to homeland New Zealand.

The surgery went smooth, and doctors advised him to take two weeks of complete rest. After his recovery, Hesson is planning to visit New Zealand.

On the other hand, Pakistan team manager Naveed Akram Cheema is also facing health issues. He is scheduled for angiography today after complaining of chest discomfort, raising concerns about his well-being within the cricket camp.

Pakistan cricket admins are now navigating a period of uncertainty, with two key figures in critical health situations, prompting fans and experts to closely monitor their recovery.