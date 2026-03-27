PM Shehbaz’s Diplomacy earns Kuwait’s appreciation amid Middle East Tensions

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a telephonic conversation with Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah as the two sides discussed Islamabad’s role in mediating between the US and Iran.

The premier briefed Kuwaiti leadership on Pakistan’s relentless diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the raging Middle East conflict, while strongly condemning the attacks on Kuwait and expressing solidarity with its people. He also offered condolences for the lives lost and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

Crown Prince praised PM Shehbaz’s leadership, thanked Pakistan for its unwavering support during the crisis, and revealed his desire to visit the country once the regional situation stabilizes. Assuring continued engagement, PM Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering peace and stability across the region.

Pakistan has now taken center stage in the complex US-Iran dialogue, working alongside Ankara and Cairo. Officials confirm that indirect talks are underway through structured message exchanges, rather than direct communication.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar shared on X that a 15-point US framework is under review by Iran, with Turkey and Egypt actively backing the effort. Islamabad has emerged as the preferred venue for any initial engagement, solidifying Pakistan’s role as a key peace broker in the volatile Middle East.