Pakistan reports 773 new COVID-19 cases; six deaths in past 24 hours

LAHORE – Coronavirus has claimed six lives and 11,190 active cases as 773 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC), six corona patients, five of whom were under treatment in hospital and one out of hospital died on Monday.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 93 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,884 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 27,133 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 8,157 in Sindh, 10,083 in Punjab, 4,545 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,249 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 758 in Balochistan, 258 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 83 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 311,440 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 329,375 cases were detected so far, including AJK 3,849, Balochistan 15,839, GB 4,191, ICT 19,181, KP 39,119, Punjab 103,082 and Sindh 144,114.

A total of 4,317,678 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 853 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.