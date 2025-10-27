Black Day: Kashmiris unite worldwide to protest India’s Continued Occupation

ISLAMABAD – Kashmiris in parts of world including Pakistan are observing Black Day today to stand against decades-long crisis caused by India’s continued illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

October 27, 1947 was the day when Indian soldiers invaded region in blatant violation of Partition Plan, defying the aspirations of the Kashmiris.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference called on Kashmiris to mark the day as a means to rally international attention toward the urgent need for a resolution to the Kashmir dispute.

In strong messages, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Islamabad’s unwavering support for people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for self-determination.

President Zardari termed Indian occupation as “one of the darkest chapters in Kashmir’s history,” highlighting decades of suffering, repression, and human rights violations endured by generations of Kashmiris. He condemned India’s unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, aimed at forcibly altering the region’s demographic makeup, and urged the international community, particularly UN, to hold New Delhi accountable and enforce UN Security Council resolutions.

PM Shehbaz Sharif denounced India’s ongoing suppression of Kashmiri rights, including harsh laws, imprisonment of leaders, and severe curbs on freedom of movement and expression.

The premier reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast efforts to highlight the plight of Kashmiris on the global stage and reaffirmed that the Kashmiri people are not alone. “Two hundred and forty million Pakistanis stand firmly beside our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their pursuit of justice and self-determination,” he said.

Today’s observances across Kashmir and diaspora shows renewed call for justice, freedom, and international intervention to end what Pakistan describes as decades of illegal occupation.