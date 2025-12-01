PIC hospital’s CCTV operator arrested for secretly recording videos of women

PESHAWAR – A CCTV operator at a hospital in Peshawar has been arrested for secretly recording videos of women and blackmailing them for money.

The arrest was made by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) following a timely complaint from the victim.

According to the complaint, the accused, Imran, pretended to be interested in marriage, obtaining compromising photos and videos of the victim.

He then demanded a ransom of Rs2 million and threatened her with the release of the footage. The accused also sent inappropriate videos to the victim’s brother-in-law and recorded statements to further intimidate her.

The NCCIA set up a covert meeting with the accused in Tattara Park, where they conducted a raid and arrested him at the scene.

Upon his arrest, authorities recovered an iPhone 12 Pro Max, WhatsApp chat records, and several secret videos of women.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused worked as a CCTV operator at the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) hospital.

The authorities discovered secret videos from the hospital’s women’s ward in his possession, leading to serious charges being filed against him.